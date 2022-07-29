Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.