Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $10.61

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $10.09. Eventbrite shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 68,116 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $938.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

