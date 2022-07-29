Evercore ISI Upgrades SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $430.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $574.73.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $390.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.31 and its 200-day moving average is $515.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

