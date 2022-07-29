Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE RE opened at $258.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $240.58 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.77 and its 200 day moving average is $283.93.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,872,000 after acquiring an additional 63,047 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 118,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.