Everipedia Trading 1% Lower This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $60.94 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

