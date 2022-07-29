EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,300 shares, a growth of 748.6% from the June 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,765,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EVIO Stock Performance
EVIO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
EVIO Company Profile
