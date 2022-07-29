EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,300 shares, a growth of 748.6% from the June 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,765,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVIO Stock Performance

EVIO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get EVIO alerts:

EVIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for EVIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.