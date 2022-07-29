Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
EVOK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,818. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
