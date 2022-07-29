ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of EXLS opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.89. ExlService has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $156.15.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 619,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

