F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

FNB stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

