F5, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.13. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.36.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $165.79 on Friday. F5 has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

