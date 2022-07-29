F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $171.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company's stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. F5 has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average is $185.36.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. F5's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

