Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $729.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

