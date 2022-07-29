Fear (FEAR) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Fear (FEAR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $632,778.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.17 or 0.99984959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003891 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00127638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

