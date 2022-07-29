Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in July

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Femasys in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Femasys by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Femasys by 6,394.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 2,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. Femasys has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

