Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FEEXF. Barclays raised shares of Ferrexpo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.81 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

