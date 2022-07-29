Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

