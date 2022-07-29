Financial Architects Inc Has $1.69 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.77. 218,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.