Financial Architects Inc Has $996,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $137.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

