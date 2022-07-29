Financial Architects Inc Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 203.9% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 57.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.2% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 41,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $399.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

