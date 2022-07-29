Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,021 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $185.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

