Financial Architects Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 196.2% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $406.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.81 and a 200 day moving average of $422.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.