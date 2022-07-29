Financial Contrast: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 405.96 $18.09 million N/A N/A Evercel $45.08 million 1.09 $1.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Solid Power and Evercel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evercel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solid Power and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.14%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 5.62% 3.08% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Solid Power beats Evercel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Evercel

(Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

