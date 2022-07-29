Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Given Maintains Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.16). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

