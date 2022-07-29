First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

FAF traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 21,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

