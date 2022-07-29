First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Performance

BUSE opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.