First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at First Guaranty Bancshares

Several research firms recently commented on FGBI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

