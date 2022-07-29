First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

