First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

FNLIF opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

