First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,762. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

