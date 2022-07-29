First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $119.00. Approximately 53,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,547,321 shares.The stock last traded at $96.67 and had previously closed at $88.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,039 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

