First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 47,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 561,355 shares.The stock last traded at $135.83 and had previously closed at $131.12.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.15.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,639,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

