First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

