Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Announces Earnings Results

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv updated its FY22 guidance to $6.45-6.55 EPS.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. 48,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,317. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

