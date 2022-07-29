Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Announces Earnings Results

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv updated its FY22 guidance to $6.45-6.55 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. 48,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,317. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
