Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 170,909 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of ASML worth $2,969,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $565.92. 17,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,093. The company has a market cap of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

