Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,779,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,637 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $974,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

