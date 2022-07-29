Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $849,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,179,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,638,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 537,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,062,277. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

