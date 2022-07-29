Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Union Pacific worth $1,395,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.74. 29,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,344. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

