Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $920.67 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,932,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,854 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Sanofi worth $920,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after buying an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after buying an additional 90,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,946,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.65. 36,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

