Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 150,655 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,430,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

