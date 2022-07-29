Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 308,911 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $561,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,596. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

