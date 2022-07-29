Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 940,869 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,869 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of CSX worth $706,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 285,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,385,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

