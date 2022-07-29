Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,098,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.84 and its 200-day moving average is $268.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.