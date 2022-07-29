Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.11.

FIVN stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

