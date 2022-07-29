Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.38, but opened at $105.30. Five9 shares last traded at $107.49, with a volume of 17,960 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.