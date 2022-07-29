Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.47. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

