Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 17.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 124,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 45,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

