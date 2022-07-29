Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

