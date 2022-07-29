FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

FormFactor Stock Down 13.9 %

FORM opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,625,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FormFactor by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

