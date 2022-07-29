Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Forward Air updated its Q3 guidance to $1.88-1.92 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $7.00 EPS.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.