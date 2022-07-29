Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Trading Up 0.2%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 135,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 75,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Founder SPAC Stock Up 7.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Founder SPAC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

